Injury plague befuddles Brechin City boss

An injury crisis at Glebe Park has Darren Dods hoping his side can drag themselves to January when they can bring in reinforcements.

A series of freak injuries to stars like Andy Jackson, Paul McLean and James Dale have robbed Brechin City of key members of their squad and their league form has suffered a result.

City’s wonderful start to the League One season saw them trading the top spot with Livingston and Alloa Athletic on a weekly basis, but with the squad down to its bare bones Brechin look like they might slip out of the play-off places altogether soon.

A defeat on Saturday to East Fife didn’t help matters for Brechin but Dods was thrilled to see star man Alan Trouten come through the game unscathed.

Darren said: “We started the game sluggishly and really handed East Fife the initiative. We had a few opportunities but we just couldn’t take them. They sat deep which frustrated us, especially when they went down to 10 men. “We had plenty of crosses into the box, we just couldn’t get that final touch.

“Alan Trouten played very well and lasted 90 minutes so that’s a big positive. He’s coming back to where was before he was injured.”

The Brechin boss said that if his players were all falling foul of muscle strains, he’d be the first to look at his coaching methods, but the injuries befalling his squad members are all impact injuries that cannot be legislated for.

He continued: “Andy Jackson missed the game, last week he was back after injuring his foot but on Tuesday a centre half landed on his foot and he’s actually broken his toe in two places. He’ll be out for four or five weeks now and he has to walk about a flip-flop for the next few weeks. We’ve missed him for five weeks, he comes back fit and he’s now out injured again.

“Gareth came off with a knock to the collar bone so he’s out for a few weeks, and Elliot got a straight red so he misses a couple of games. Hopefully Paul McLean will be back for this weekend and Gary Fusco will be back too, so we should be up to 14 again.

“If we were suffering a lot of injuries like hamstrings and groins we’d look at what we were doing in training but it isn’t. Finn Graham got a broken toe, Andy’s got a broken toe and it was his foot before, Paul McLean took a kick below his shinpad and James Dale did his knee cartilage going for a tackle. They’re all impact injuries or caused by tackles, rather than strains.”

City host Stranraer this weekend and while Dods is confident given the tie is at home, he admitted that the amount of rain falling on the surface is having a negative effect.

Darren added: “We need to keep going, hopefully we can grind out the next few weeks until January and we can bring in a couple of players to bring us the spark back we’ve been missing. It might take us a scrappy 1-0 win somewhere to get us going again.

“The pitch is cutting up with all of the rain and we’ve had to adjust to that. It’s a bit tough for our newer players but our older players are used to it.

“We had a good result against Stranraer earlier in the season though so we can take the positives from that and hopefully get a good result this Saturday.”