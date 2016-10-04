jackson hails team spirit after strike sends city top

Match winner Andy Jackson paid tribute to the spirit among the Brechin City squad after grinding out three points at Stranraer on Saturday.

The 28-year-old striker bagged the only goal of the game with 15 minutes remaining to fire the Hedgemen to the top of League One.

Jackson admitted that City had “been very poor in the first half and a great save from Buzz had kept us in it”.

He added: “After some words from the manager at half time we felt we could go out and get a result.

“A draw would probably have been a fairer result as Stranraer had been the better team for long periods but it shows the spirit in our squad that we were able to get a win.”

Jackson now has seven goals for the season.

“For any striker it’s all about confidence and I believe if I get a chance I’ll score,” he said.

Continuing to share the credit Jackson paid tribute to the defence and goalkeeper.

“They were tremendous today and did superbly well to keep a clean sheet,” he said.

“Although Stranraer had lots of possession we restricted them to very few efforts on goal.”

With Alloa up next in the league after the international break, Jackson is looking forward to the top of the table clash.

He added: “It’s a chance to put some daylight between them and ourselves and we hope to continue our great start which we would certainly have taken at the start of the season.”

City boss Darren Dods felt his side were a bit fortunate to get in all square at half-time but felt his men could improve in the second half.

“Given how well we’ve defended we’re looking like a tough side to beat and it was a great result at a very difficult place that I’ve hardly ever won at before!” he said.

“It was good to have taken some momentum from the last 10 games of last season and we’ve continued the form well. We need to try and keep that going for as long as we can.”

Dods was particularly pleased at how well City had defended after going ahead, adding: “We limited them to very few opportunities and looked solid all over the park.”