League leaders Livingston prove to be too strong for Brechin

Brechin City went down to league leaders Livingston at Glebe Park.

The visitors, who can clinch the League One title at home next weekend when they host Alloa, were in almost complete command for the entire 90 minutes and were well worth their victory.

City tried very hard throughout the ninety minutes but they could make little headway against a very strong and commanding visitor’s defence, superbly marshalled by Alan Lithgow and Declan Gallagher finding clear-cut opportunities at a premium.

Livingston started strongly and put a lot of pressure on the home defence in the opening minutes and it was no surprise when they grabbed the lead after just 11 minutes when Sean Crighton collected the ball wide on the right and delivered a good cross into the City box where Liam Buchanan was on hand to blast the ball past Graeme Smith in the City goal.

Livi continued to press the home defence, although City had a half-chance in the 19th minute when Liam Watt made space for himself at the edge of the visitor’s penalty box before firing in a shot which was well held by Livi keeper Liam Kelly.

The visitors continued with the lion’s share of the pressure and possession though with Scott Pittman firing a couple of shots wide of the target before the break.

City pushed forward at the beginning of the second-half in an effort to claw themselves back into the match, but it was the visitors who grabbed the advantage again 14 minutes into the second half when Gary Fusco appeared to be impeded by Danny Mullen in attempting to clear the ball with Mullen’s pass releasing Buchanan who took a couple of steps before smashing a great drive into the top corner of the net.

City tried hard thereafter but the Livingston defence were giving absolutely nothing away to them and at the end of the day the visitors ran out as deserved and comfortable winners.

Brechin City are at home again this weekend when Airdrieonians come to Glebe Park for another Ladbrokes League One clash.

Only two points separate the teams, so a win will go a big way towards getting a place in the play-offs.