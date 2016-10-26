Paul McLean: Brechin City won’t make it easy for League One favourites

Brechin City fans’ favourite Paul McLean warned fellow League One title chaser Livingston and Alloa Athletic that City won’t roll over.

The Wasps and Livi are the fancied sides to battle for automatic promotion to the Championship this season but Darren Dods’ Brechin returned to the top of the table on Saturday following their 3-1 victory at Stenhousemuir.

There’s plenty of football to be played of course and nobody at Glebe Park is talking about the title, but McLean said that his side will be giving everything they’ve got to stay at that end of the table for as long as possible.

Paul said: “It’s brilliant being back at the top of the league. We knew with Livi playing Alloa that someone was going to drop points but we do try to just pay attention to ourselves.

“We have Livi on Saturday which will be a good chance to get a positive result to keep us up there.

“All we’re looking for is to keep fighting and see where it takes us.

“We had a terrible start to the season last year and came to form in the last 10 games. We took that into this season and the gaffer’s added two or three quality players to what was already here.

“Obviously Livi and Alloa are the favourites but we’ll give as good as we get.”

City went 1-0 down against the Warriors on Saturday and their laboured start is something of a feature this year.

But another prevalent aspect of this campaign is how ferociously Brechin respond to setbacks and again, they rallied back from the concession of a goal to run out comfortable victors.

Their task was made easier when Stenny went down to 10 men but nonetheless, McLean said his side did well to burst into life following the hosts’ opening goal.

He added: “Them getting a man sent off brought us to life and made us push forward. It’s never an easy place to come, they always battle hard here.

“We’ve got the confidence now when we feel we can keep coming back.

“Last year losing the first goal we’d have not come back, but this season it’s waking us up and we get into the game.”