Problem patch of turf causes more strife for Brechin City

Darren Dods is desperate to get a run of games played after Brechin City’s scheduled fixture fell foul of the weather yet again.

A difficult patch of turf at Glebe Park was the culprit once more on Saturday as the visit of Airdrieonians was postponed due to the surface being deemed unplayable following heavy rain, then sleet and snow.

Drainage improvements were carried out on the pitch previously but this small area between the two dugouts remains an issue, and Dods hopes it’s something that can be resolved.

The City boss said: “There just seems to be a bit between the two dugouts that’s a problem. It’s worked really well the last two years since we got the drainage done but it’s just that sort of 10m by 30m patch between the dugouts.

“It’s gathering water and not draining away so we’ll need to try and look at it come the summer, maybe there’s something wrong with a pipe there or something. The rest of the park drains fine it’s just that area.

“We knew with the heavy rain at the start of the week that the game would struggle, so we tried to swap the fixture with Airdrie and play down there with them coming up to us later in the season but they didn’t want to do that.

“It’s not ideal having a few mid-week games. We’ve missed a few games, that’s two games we’ve played in six weeks which is very stop-start. I think we’ve only had two home games since the middle of December which is not a lot of games. Hopefully the park dries out by the next home game and we can get all 14 remaining games out.”

Dods can now boast almost a full playing pool, barring Euan Smith who’s out for the season and the suspended Ally Love, and the gaffer can’t wait to get them all back playing.

They face in-form East Fife this Saturday at Bayview and after watching their clash with St Mirren last weekend, Darren knows his boys are in for a tough trip to Fife.

He said: “We’ve got a full squad available now, except of course Euan who’s out for the season and Ally Love who was suspended for Saturday and obviously that’ll carry over to this weekend.

“Injury-wise everyone is back and raring to go so we want the games to come, and having them called off is very frustrating.

“I was down watching East Fife on Saturday against St Mirren and they did very well. At 1-1 East Fife looked like the team in the ascendancy but St Mirren went onto to win it.

“East Fife were always in the game though and looked very strong. They started well in the Betfred Cup but had a bit of a dip in the league, then Barry Smith has given them a big lift coming in.”

The SPFL this week confirmed the dates of City’s rescheduled fixtures.

Rescheduled dates have been confirmed as follows:- Brechin City v Queens Park, Tuesday February 28 and Brechin City v Airdrieonians, Tuesday March 14, both 7.45pm kick off.