Report: Brechin City draw as promotion play-off fatal four way gets even tighter

A poor game at Glebe Park between Brechin City and Stranraer ended goalless on Saturday with both sides cancelling each other out.

The surface played a big factor in the stalemate with neither team able to enjoy an extended spell of possession on the bumpy pitch.

It’s a big point for both sides though with City now fourth in the League One table, level on points with three other teams in an astonishingly tight race for the two remaining promotion play-off spots.

The Blues meanwhile increased the distance between themselves and ninth placed Peterhead who were beaten by bottom side Stenhousemuir.

Alan Trouten had the first chance of a scrappy opening on nine minutes, exchanging a neat one-two with Andy Jackson before the midfielder had a low shot at goal - Cameron Belford parried the effort before collecting it at the second attempt.

Ally Love had a great chance to open the scoring on 21 minutes, combining beautifully with Jackson whose backheel fed his teammate into the box, but Love’s shot was well saved by Belford.

It wasn’t the most exciting half of football - nor was there much in the way of real quality - but it was City who were enjoying the best chances and Liam Watt curled a 20 yard free kick just wide of the goal on 39 minutes after a bad foul on Trouten.

The second half continued in the same vein with City on top but failing to test Belford, right until the 70th minute when continued Brechin pressure had the Blues under the cosh.

Jackson cut the ball back to Finn Graham but his low drive was superbly saved by the visitors’ goalie.

The introduction of Amadou Kassarate gave Stranraer another option up top and they were able to mount some attractive offence of their own, despite failing to trouble Paddy O’Neil in the City goal.

And Stranraer were inches away from taking the lead on 86 minutes, Morgyn Neill turning a fierce header just over the bar from a corner.