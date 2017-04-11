Report: Brechin City fall behind Airdrieonians after defeat

Brechin City were leapfrogged by a superior Airdrieonians side after a 3-1 defeat at the Excelsior Stadium.

Darren Dods’s men fell behind to two quick goals mid-way through the first half but an own goal by Jack Leitch shortly before half-time restored hope.

However, a positive start to the second half was soon quelled by a third Airdrie goal, ending the match as a contest.

A quiet opening period was followed by a three-minute spell in which City were twice punished by a ruthless Airdrie for conceding possession.

The first saw Love caught on the ball just outside his own penalty area by Kyle Hutton, who slipped in Iain Russell to finish.

Airdrie then broke superbly from a Brechin corner, ending with Ryan Conroy threading an excellent through ball for wingback Kieran MacDonald to race onto and add the second.

City looked dead and buried until they were gifted a route back into the match.

With half-time approaching, Rohan Ferguson palmed an Andy Jackson header over the bar when perhaps he should have held.

From the resulting Love corner, midfielder Leitch rose to head into his own net.

This buoyed the away side, who emerged from the break in better shape.

Jackson collected a high through ball but failed to pull the trigger effectively under the attention of Sean McIntosh and Gary Fusco fired over from a dangerous range before the game was put beyond doubt.

Again Brechin conceded possession in their own half and were punished.

On 56 minutes, James Dale lost the ball seconds after winning it, allowing Scott Stewart to advance and pick out Russell for an easy second, Airdrie’s third.

The later introduction of Alan Trouten and Ross Caldwell did nothing to improve the away side’s fortunes, who drop to third, one point behind Saturday’s opponents but with a play-off place still in their own hands with four matches remaining.