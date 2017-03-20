Report: Brechin City held by late Queen's Park equaliser

A last gasp leveller from Ryan McGeever denied Brechin City all three points against Queen's Park on Saturday.

City had taken a lead through Andy Jackson late in the second half before McGeever's header ensured a split of the points at Hampden Park.

The Spiders started brightly and forced a series of corners in the opening stages with Brechin unable to get close to the hosts' goal until the 14th minute, when Muir was forced to punch away McLean's cross.

A defensive lapse almost let Brechin in on 24 minutes but an excellent challenge from Foy denied any further progress as City began to settle into the contest.

Just 34 seconds into the second half and Galt had a cross-cum-shot that had Smith scrambling, but the ball went beyond the far post.

Burns went close for Queen's Park before McGeever had to deny Jackson on the run.

Muir had to be at his best after 56 minutes when a lucky ricochet left Jackon clear.

The Queen’s keeper dived bravely at the striker’s feet to block and was then up quickly enough to ensure Graham could only hit the side net with the follow-up.

Two minutes later and it was the hosts on the attack, with first Brady denied and then a big shout for a penalty waved away as Anton seemed to be barged in the back.

Muir had to do well to palm away a curler from the influential Graham.

Orsi did well to find a ball through to Zanatta, but the striker got it wrong and allowed Hill to step in and make the tackle.

The delivery from a Queen's corner wasn’t great, but as it broke out to Burns, the return was much better and Smith had to dive at MacPherson’s feet to deny him.

Seconds later, despite all the pressure, it was Brechin who went ahead.

Queen’s failed to clear a simple ball in the first time, and a second go rebounded off Watt to Jackson.

There seemed no need for panic as the striker looked a good yard offside, but there was no flag from the assistant and no whistle from Ryan – so Jackson did what all good strikers do and buried the ball behind Muir.

McGeever did his best to get his side back on terms, but Smith leapt to clear his overhead kick with 90 seconds remaining.

But the defender wasn’t to be denied and from the resultant corner, buried a header past the helpless Brechin keeper to make it 1-1.

Deep into the added minutes, Smith did well to cut out a dangerous cross as the Spiders looked for a sensational winner.