REPORT: Brechin City lose top spot in three-goal defeat to Livingston

Brechin City succumbed to a slick and efficient full-time Livingston side on Saturday, relinquishing top spot in League One as a result of a 3-0 home defeat.

Livingston started the match on the front foot, with early efforts from Raffaele De Vita, Danny Mullen, Alan Lithgow and the impressive former City trialist Liam Buchanan all causing concern in the home rearguard.

The game was over 20 minutes old before City had any form of meaningful foray into the visitors’ goalmouth, primarily through the hard work of Ally Love on City’s left.

That pattern would continue through to half-time with the visitors looking eminently more dangerous, and any marauding front play from the homesters resulting in little to excite the fans in red and white.

Worryingly, it took another magnificent block from Buzz to thwart striker Buchanan, who latched on to a loose midfield ball and looked set to pick his spot.

The goal which would finally breach City’s defence was as paradoxical as it was bizarre.

Given Buzz’s prior heroics, his loss of footing at a time when he was preparing to re-adjust to gather a weak, trundling effort from Liam Buchanan proved pivotal as he and his City teammates looked on in anguish at the ball dribbling slowly past him and over the line to a blend of glee and incredulity from the Livingston players.

Only three minutes later, City’s miserly defence continued its new-found profligacy, with defender Jackson Longridge finding himself well positioned to slot the ball under Buzz to double the visitors’ advantage.

Following another flurry of quality saves from the City keeper, defender Dougie Hill calmly walked another goalbound attempt away from the goal-line, before yet another parry from Buzz sat perfectly for substitute Shaun Byrne to easily slot the ball home in the closing stages.

Whilst a home defeat to most pundits’ league title favourites isn’t a disaster – particularly with City handily positioned only two points from the summit in second place ahead of this weekend’s trip north to face in-form Peterhead at Balmoor Stadium.