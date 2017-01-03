Report: Brechin City miss chance to go second in League One

Brechin City missed out on the chance to go second in the table after going down to a 1-0 defeat from Peterhead at Glebe Park.

The visitors totally dominated the opening stages of the game but were unable to create anything clear-cut in front of goal and the first opportunity fell City’s way in the 17th minute when Connor McLennan pushed forward into the Peterhead box, but a timely tackle from Steven Noble blocked his progress.

Play was then confined mainly to the midfield area with goal-scoring chances few and far between although McAllister missed a sitter for the visitors in the 28th minute, and in the last few minutes of the half Paul McLean headed a Scott Brown shot off the line with Graeme Smith bringing off a fine save from a McAllister header a minute later.

City had the first opportunity of the second-half within the first minute when Wiilie Dyer made ground on the left touchline and crossed into the box for Alan Trouten who steered his header wide of the target. The visitors hit back straight away and Nicky Riley forced his way into the home penalty area but Smith dived low at his feet to prevent him from shooting.

The hosts then had a short period of pressure with Graeme Smith in the Blue Toon goal bringing off a save from McLennan in the 59th minute.

In the closing stages of the match the visitors began to turn the screw on the home defence and their pressure paid off in the 77th minute when Rory McAllister headed the winner past Smith.