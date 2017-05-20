Report: Brechin City promoted to the Championship

Brechin City were promoted to the Championship after winning 5-4 on penalties.

Their play-off final second leg with Alloa Athletic finished 4-3 after extra time, 4-4 on aggregate.

Elliot Ford made a great chance for City on seven minutes when he drilled the ball across the face of goal but nobody was able to capitalise.

It was an entertaining opening 45 minutes but with few chances for the most part, until James Dale lit up the game with a truly special goal on 35 minutes.

The midfielder curled a sublime strike into the far right corner from outside the box to give City a 2-0 lead on aggregate.

But Greig Spence restored parity on the day immediately after, converting a penalty kick after Paul McLean had handled the ball inside the area.

And Spence put the Wasps in front before half-time, scoring a lovely header from Scott Taggart's cross from deep.

Darren Dods made a tactical switch at half-time, bringing on Alan Trouten and Dougie Hill for Ford and Ross Caldwell to make it a back three.

City took a while to settle after that change in shape but soon retook the lead, McLean's header from a corner giving them a 3-2 lead on aggregate.

Trouten looked to have fouled Alloa goalie Neil Parry in the build-up to that goal but the referee didn't flag for it.

Alloa put City under a lot of pressure after that and they got their reward on 73 minutes, Spence completing his hat-trick in stunning fashion with a bicycle kick from seven yards out.

Brechin went in front on 78 minutes when Watt lifted a strike over Parry but the goals kept coming, and Dylan Mackin made it 4-3 to the Wasps (4-4 on aggregate) 60 seconds later.

The 90 minutes drew to a close with no more goals so it was to extra time for 30 more minutes of an exhilarating clash.

Both sides had chances in extra time but there were to be no further goals and the tie went to a penalty shootout.

City won the shootout 5-4 to earn promotion to the Championship.