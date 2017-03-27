Report: Brechin City’s play-off hopes are boosted after Andy Jackson strikes late

Brechin City were for once on the right end of a late goal as Lady Luck evened things out at the weekend.

In consecutive games against Queen’s Park and Alloa Athletic, City have been stung by injury time strikes against them.

But the show was on the other foot at the weekend when Andy Jackson pounced in the closing seconds to keep all three points at Glebe Park.

And what a crucial three points they are, with the win hoisting the club above East Fife back into third ahead of the Fifers’ rescheduled game against Albion Rovers, due to be played as we went to press.

Spring had certainly sprung at Glebe Park and the players took to a pitch bathed in sunshine.

And it led to a bright opening spell with Kevin Smith going close at one end and Gary Fusco the other.

The Glebe Park surface was cut up and patchy in parts which made playing the ball along the deck almost impossible.

Both sides did their best to play football on what sections of grass there were

That was until Brechin grabbed the advantage out of the blue.

Liam Watt managed to work a bit of space for himself on the edge of the area and that was all he needed to get his shot away and beat Mark Hurst.

The Fifers hadn’t posed as much of an attacking threat as they’d have wanted in the first half but looked reinvigorated after the break.

They were soon level when Chris Duggan was clattered over inside the box by Fusco.

Duggan stepped up himself and dispatched a typically cool penalty kick.

The goal kickstarted the Methil men and they went on to enjoy a decent spell of possession.

But they couldn’t find a way past Graeme Smith in the home goal on a day when, in truth, neither goalie was overworked.

Just as it looked like East Fife were going to hold on for a big point in the promotion plat-off race Jackson smashed home a volley after Hurst had punched away a Brechin corner..