Report: Brechin City thrashed by Alloa Athletic

Brechin City moved down to fifth place in the table, a point adrift of the play-off spots, after a 6-1 defeat to Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium.

City entered the match with high hopes of replicating their previous result at the Indodrill Stadium earlier in the season when they won 2-1 and they got off to the perfect start when Andy Jackson fired them into the lead in the 23rd minute.

But from that moment on it was all Alloa with Stefan McCluskey netting the equaliser just three minutes after City’s opener and Greig Spence adding a second goal before the break.

With only one goal in it, City had it all to play for in the second-half but sloppy defending allowed Jason Marr to extend the hosts’ advantage within two minutes of the restart.

Further woes befell the visitors when keeper Graeme Smith was sent off for an off the ball challenge with Spence which resulted in a penalty, which Spence then blasted past replacement keeper Paddy O’Neil.

At 4-1 and a man down things looked bleak for City and so it proved with Iain Flannigan firing home goal number five direct from a free-kick four minutes later with the midfielder completing the scoring seven minutes from the end, sealing an emphatic and deserved victory for the Wasps.