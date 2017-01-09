Report: Brechin slip to fourth after Albion Rovers defeat

Brechin City slipped to fourth in League One after their second successive defeat thanks to Albion Rovers’ 1-0 win at Cliftonhill.

Liam Watt made his second debut for the club following his return to City after his release from Livingston.

The first half was a drab affair but Brechin enjoyed the most of the action.

Gareth Rodger headed just wide from Ally Love’s free-kick before Aron Lynas’s half-volley flew past the post after Willie Dyer’s cross was only partially cleared.

Watt also went close with a low effort which Ross Stewart saved.

The second half was all Rovers’ though and Paul Willis went close right after kick-off with a great header.

Scott McBride curled a free kick wide on 67 minutes before the deadlock was broken four minutes later.

A free-kick into the area sparked a goalmouth scramble which saw Smith make a great initial first save but he was beaten when Dunlop blasted home the rebound.

Smith had to be alert to deny Fisher’s scorching effort late on as Rovers finished the game well on top.