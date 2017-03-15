Report: Diamonds dusted as Brechin City smash Airdrieonians and jump back into play-off spot

The Forth Road Bridge closure tried to stop them but Brechin City managed to fire themselves back into the League One play-off places on Tuesday night with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Airdrieonians.

City's home clash with the Diamonds was put back an hour due to traffic congestion caused by the closure of the bridge, with most of Brechin's squad stuck in traffic as they made their way up from the central belt.

Ally Love netted a brace with Andy Jackson adding the third late on as Darren Dods' troops leapt over Airdrieonians and into fourth in the table thanks to their third consecutive victory.

The visitors were on top in the first half as Brechin took their time to get into the game, with the Diamonds enjoying most of the possession and going close twice early on through Andy Ryan.

Love gave the hosts an unlikely lead at the break though, converting a penalty that he himself had won following a foul by Jordan McGregor.

The explosive winger made it two mid-way through the second half with a truly stunning volleyed finish as City exerted their dominance.

Jackson then scored in the 85th minute to give Brechin a very comfortable win and continue his own rich vein of form in front of goal.

City travel to Glasgow this Saturday to face Queen's Park and will do so with confidence on the back of their current winning run.