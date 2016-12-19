REPORT: Dons loanee Connor inspires Brechin City to win over Blues

Darren Dods admitted he’s hoping for a bad spell of weather to put paid to some games so that his Brechin City players can take a well-earned rest.

Another three players were injured in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Stranraer and Dods again lamented his side’s miserable luck on the injury front.

Graeme Smith (calf), Darren McCormack (back) and Ally Love (broken finger) all left the park due to injury as 17-year-old debutant Connor McLennan added a stunning goal to Love’s opener to put an end to City’s five-game losing streak.

Dods said: “It’s a great win, especially with the run we’re on. We’ve had a lot of injuries, we thought or luck might be changing then our goalie gets injured after five minutes.

“We took him off then Darren McCormack is stretchered off. It just gets worse and worse.

“To be fair, we’ve got players making their debuts at 17, players out of position, guys going down with cramp, and they just kept on going and going right until the end. It’s a tremendous team spirit.

“We’re asking the boys to go again and again because we’ve lost so many players. We get Fusco and McLean back this week but we lose Jackson. The chairman is going to have to keep signing players because we lose them all!

“Hopefully it’s a long winter freeze so the boys can get a rest.”

The City fans were well impressed by teenager McLennan whose power and pace pulled Stranraer apart all afternoon just a day after he arrived at the club on a month-loan from Aberdeen.

Dods added: “I saw Connor play for Aberdeen U20s last week and wanted to bring him here. It’s very tough coming into senior football, especially on a park like this with all the rain we’ve had.

“But I thought he was excellent. I’d have taken him off with 15 minutes to go but we’d used all three subs for injuries.

“Connor was nervous before the game and it’s a big step for him coming into the senior environment.”