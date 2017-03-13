Report: Two on the bounce for Brechin City after Andy Jackson puts struggling Peterhead to the sword

Brechin City made it two wins on the bounce with a well earned 1-0 win at Peterhead on Saturday.

The in-form Andy Jackson got the decisive goal as City kept up their push towards a place in the League One promotion play-offs.

Brechin will play their game in hand on Tuesday night at home to Airdrieonians, the Diamonds sitting one place and one point ahead of Darren Dods' side in fourth.

An end to end start to the game augured well with both sides driving forward at every opportunity.

The first shot on target came from the home side after 12 minutes, a Scott Brown effort from 22 yards that deflected off a defender and spun towards goal but was gathered high up by keeper Graeme Smith.

City responded two minutes later with a Finn Graham shot 25 yards out that flew high to the right of goal.

Grant Anderson went on a mazy run into the area on 19 minutes but when he eventually shot, a slight deflection took the sting out of it and Smith smothered the ball.

Brechin almost scored through Jackson when a deft head flew just a fraction beyond the far post.

The visitors threatened again just after the half hour, Liam Watt setting up Ally Love who saw his effort deflected out for a corner then a tremendous shot from Graham was superbly turned clear by Smith.

Back came the Blue Toon and Jamie Redman had a side footed shot cleared off the line with 36 minutes gone.

Brechin should have taken the lead in the 55th minute, Jackson laying the ball into the path of a Watt but his well struck right footer was bravely blocked by Smith.

City broke the deadlock on the hour, a poor goal for the home side to concede with Jordan Browns' weak clearance falling to Willie Dyer and his attempt at goal fell to Jackson unmarked eight yards out, and he made no mistake.

It could have been even better for Brechin when the ball broke to Jackson 10 minutes from the end but Smith did well to save - as he did from Graham as the game drew to its conclusion.