Brechin Buccaneers announce special open day for community

Brechin Buccaneers Cricket Club are about to start season 2017 next month and are inviting members of the local community to come along to their open evening at Guthrie Park.

The open evening takes place next Monday, April 23 from 6pm.

Cricket has been played in Brechin for more than 200 years and the club has had much success along the way within the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union, and can boast of several players going on to play for Scotland.

The event provides an opportunity to find out about playing for the club as they are currently recruiting junior cricketers from ages nine to 16, and senior players for this season.

This year the club are delighted to be involved in the fantastic All Stars Cricket Programme designed especially for five- to eight-year-olds.

As well as a full summer of fantastic sessions, All Stars gives each child a personalised t-shirt, rucksack, water bottle, cap, bat and ball.

All P3 school children within Brechin schools have been provided information and special offer leaflet so as to encourage as many as possible to participate.

Brechin Buccaneers Committee would also like to showcase some of the work that they are doing to build links within the community including the improvements to the ground, the proposal for the former pub building, the recently constructed cabin, working with local schools - in particular Andover - and also what they have to offer at their facilities.

They are also looking for volunteers to assist in the running of the club.

President Fergus Reid said: “If you can spare some time why not come along to our open evening for a cup of tea or coffee and find out what we have been up to and what we are doing in the community for the community.

“Cricket, like most sports, can improve your health and wellbeing though endurance, stamina, physical fitness and hand- eye coordination.

“Cricket involves short bursts of sprinting and throwing which is good for cardiovascular health and cricket is also good for developing team skills.

“If anyone is interested in playing or having a go, why not come and try cricket and have a go at batting in the nets against the famous lobster machine.”

Brechin Buccaneers Cricket Club is a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation No, SC045709 based at Guthrie Park Sports Ground, Drumachlie Park, Brechin.

The club is affiliated to Cricket Scotland and the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union and is also accredited with the Angus Club Excellence Gold Award.

Anyone interested in attending the open day or getting involved in the club in any capacity, please contact the club on one of the following channels:- Twitter @BrechinBucs , Facebook: brechin.buccaneers, email: brechinbuccaneers@yahoo.co.uk.