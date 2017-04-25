Brechin Castle Curling Club award winners of Dalhouse League

In the front row are the winners of the Dalhousie League. Holding the trophy is skip Steve Barron with

from left to right - Ryan Barron, Shona Mather & Hamish Greig.

Prize Winners 2016/17 were as follows:- Dalhousie League Winners - Steve Barron, Hamish Greig, Willie Mather, Shona Mather, Ryan Barron; Dalhousie League Runners/Up - Douglas Sparks, Brydon Greenhill, Andrew Milne, David Shepherd; Bute Tankard (Thirds Competition) - Hamish Greig, Willie Mather, Shona Mather, Ryan Barron, Steve Barron; Pairs Winners - Mark Smith & Neil Munro; Points Winner - Grant Mather; Points Winner (handicap) - Emily MacSporran; Barron Invitation Winners - Team Bright Sparks: Douglas Sparks, Richard Wakem, Jim Hutchison, Janet Thomson, Fergus Hill; Most Improved - Jack Cavanagh.