Racing star Ryan redeems himself after shaky start

Brechin superbike racer Ryan Watson made a stunning comeback at Brands Hatch at the weekend.

After a disappointing result in the first round of the competition, the second round presented the young racer with a great opportunity to get back on track.

Friday and Saturday’s practice sessions were gruelling but some top work had Ryan in a good mood.

Sunday qualifying was the one and only qualifying session to determine his starting position for Monday’s race, so it was paramount that Ryan records a better lap time thus securing a better grid position.

With 15 minutes remaining, Ryan matched his free practice two lap time only putting him 24th position.

After a short pit stop to regroup, Ryan exited pit lane on a mission to reduce his lap time.

With six minutes remaining Ryan exceeded all expectations pulling a 48.1 out of the hat followed by a further four laps in the low 48s proving that he could not only do a lap time to qualify but he had great race pace to boot, placing him position 12th at the end of the session, only 0.636 seconds off the pole position.

Ryan started P12, fourth row of the grid, getting off to a terrible start but soon made amends and settled into P18.

With 22 laps to make amends Ryan got to his low 48s once more and progressively improved through the field to a creditable P14, this placing him 18th in the championship overall.

Ryan and his team are looking forward to round three at Oulton Park in Chester, this weekend.