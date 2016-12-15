Nominations sought for annual awards

Nominations are currently being sought for Angus’s annual celebration of sporting excellent, which will take place in March next year.

Athletes, players, coaches, friends and family are encouraged to submit nominations now for the Angusalive Sports Awards for consideration by the selection panel.

As the culture sport and leisure trust for the area, Angusalive is hosting and delivering the big event, now in its 21st year, at Forfar’s Reid Hall.

The awards honour the commitment, achievements and dedication of all these individuals and teams at all levels of sport across Angus.

Each year the awards have been a resounding success and have raised awareness of sporting strengths in the county – from top amateur golfers and curlers, to swimmers and athletes through to the hundreds of local volunteers, coaches, officials and administrators, who give of their time to provide valuable opportunities for athletes of all levels.

Nominees have been of the highest standard throughout the years and organisers believe that this year will be no different.

Previous awards have celebrated champions in amateur golf, athletics aces and top curlers, as well as local volunteers, coaches, officials and administrators, many of who have gone on to compete in the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Nominations are being invited for Club Volunteer of the Year, Coach of the Year. Service to Sport, Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year for people with a Disability, School Sport Volunteer of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Club of the Year and Team of the Year.

Nomination forms can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/sportsawards-2016 and nominations must be submitted by 4pm on Monday, January 9. Tickets will be available from 10am on Monday, January 23 from www.angusalive.scot/tickets

Organisers are also looking for sponsors to support the awards, with a number of sponsorship packages available. Further information is available from Suzanne Steele on 01307 473855 or Suzanne.K.Steele@angusalive.scot