Artists and Textiles Study Day in Arbroath

Hospitalfield in Arbroath is to host a DUSK Artists and Textiles Study Day this Saturday (December 3), inspired by Frank Dobson’s textiles designs.

Frank studied at Hospitalfield between 1906 and 1910 and is part of Hospitalfield’s current DUSK exhibition.

The study day on Saturday, whcih runs from 11am to 5pm, will see a host of speakers in attendance, including Howard Batho, an expert on Dobson’s textiles.

Fiona Jardine will speak about the extraordinary Dundee based textile company Donald Brothers who commissioned designers and artists to make some of the leading textile designs of the modernist period. Earlier this week, Fiona Jardine heard from Issy Valentine, an artist living in Forfar, who says that her mother Marjory Moffat (nee Young) was commissioned by Donald Brothers to make textile designs between 1948 and 1953. Issy will bring examples of her mother’s designs to show the audience at the presentation.

Hospitalfield is also hosting John Johnston from ANGUSAlive Museums to speak about the brilliant Angus Embroidery Collection which was built up by a group of women between 1957 and the early 1970s and then gifted to the county.

Amy Waugh, Collections Officer from Culture Perth and Kinross, will speak about the Margaret Morris Collection which includes several pieces of textiles including costume for her ballet productions.

Laura Simpson, Programme Manager, Hospitalfield: “There’s a small number of places left - space is limited for this event but we are excited to host the speakers and the audience, I am sure that there will be lots of discussion and it’s a real treat to be able to see the collection items from Angus and Perth. We are really pleased to have the local connection which adds to Fiona Jardine’s research into the Dundee based Donald Brothers textiles company.”

