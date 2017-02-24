Canadian artist to play in Brechin

Canadian musician Mark Kolt is to perform a concert at Brechin Cathedral in aid of the music fund.

Mark is a composer and a player of keyboard and many bowed string instruments from all over the world.

Living in Flin Flon, in the Canadian province of Manitoba, he previously worked full time as a pianist for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dancers. He has also won a number of Canadian song writing awards, including at the Granby Quebec Festival for French popular song.

Mark and his wife, Crystal, together with many collaborators - including friend and violin maker Alistair Callegari from Edzell - have helped Flin Flon become a culturally active community.

Mark has had a lifelong interest in history, culture and Christian spirituality, and is looking forward to the recital at Brechin Cathedral.

A spokesperson for the event said: “For the organ recital in Brechin, Mark encourages members of the audience to bring favourite photographs or art work reproductions, and he will create improvised musical impressions of the visual pieces in question.”

The photos can represent people, things, landscapes, or be abstract in nature. Mark wishes to thank Alistair for his hospitality in hosting his stay, and is pleased to assist the Cathedral. The concert takes place this Sunday (February 26) at 3pm.