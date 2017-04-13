Easter egg hunt at House of Dun

The National Trust for Scotland’s House of Dun will mark the start of the charity’s 2017 visitor season this weekend when it takes part in one of Scotland’s biggest Easter events – the annual Cadbury Egg Hunt.

Forty-seven locations across Scotland have taken delivery of more than 36,000 Cadbury chocolate treats for children in readiness for what is expected to be the Trust’s largest visitor weekend of the year.

Running from Friday (April 14) to Monday (April 17), the 2017 Cadbury Egg Hunt marks the 10th anniversary of the National Trust for Scotland’s partnership with the leading confectionery brand – a venture that provides fun-filled family days out and also helps to fund vital conservation work to protect special places right across the country.

Iain Hawkins, North-east general Manager for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “We’re expecting thousands of children to join us this Easter to enjoy a fun-filled, family adventure at one of our sites.

“As well as helping us to raise vital revenue to continue our conservation work, our unique partnership with Cadbury, now in its 10th year, means that we have the perfect opportunity to introduce our wonderful locations to many thousands of families up and down the country and show them what an amazing family day out a visit to one of our properties makes.”

Hortense Foult-Rothenburger, senior brand manager, Easter from Cadbury, added: “We know how important Cadbury is at Easter! And this year, we want to take it to the next level by bringing a smile to the whole nation with our Cadbury’s Great British Egg Hunt – a season of celebrations where the Cadbury Easter bunny will bring families together around the fun ritual of egg hunts!

“We are very excited to partner with National Trust for Scotland for our 10th year and organise Cadbury egg hunts across Scotland!

“You too can join the fun - discover how to get involved at Cadbury.co.uk/easter.”

In Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, the Cadbury Egg Hunts also help the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that conserves and promotes Scotland’s heritage, to showcase to families the wealth of the natural, built and cultural heritage in its care.

The organisation looks after more than 100 special places all over the country ranging from grand castles, country houses and humble cottages to imposing mountains, wild islands, a working mill and Victorian printing press.

For further information about the 2017 National Trust for Scotland Cadbury Egg Hunt, including locations, dates and admission costs, visit www.nts.org.uk