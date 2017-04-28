Deacon Blue to get the party started at MoFest

Montrose Music festival is celebrating its 10 anniversary this year, so it makes sense to roll out the big guns to ensure the event goes with a bang.

Step forward Scottish pop legends, Deacon Blue.

The band will headline the festival, opening the weekend of live music on the East Links, Montrose on Friday, May 26.

The six-piece are no stranger to the event having played back in 2009 and they can’t wait to return.

“We’re really looking forward to playing the festival again,” said frontman Ricky Ross. “For what I remember it was a really great gig and we certainly enjoyed ourselves – hopefully the crowd did too!

“The thing about a Deacon Blue show is that it constantly changes, we really like to mix things up. We’ve got a lot of songs so you can expect a very a unique show in Montrose. We’re going to make it a big show and with a lot of favourites, old and new.

The Glasgow band are also gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Raintown’, and Ricky said he has fond memories of the start of Deacon Blue.

“It was a really good time for us,” he said. “It was our first album, and we were all really proud of it – we still are. Now, it’s great to look back and see how far the band has come over the years and how much we’ve grown.

“It’s great that we have such a great back catalogue to bring to our shows. Old songs, new songs, it all means a great show for our fans.

“Don’t expect to go home too early!” he added.

MoFest runs from May 26 to 28.

For more details, visit www.montrosemusicfestival.co.uk.