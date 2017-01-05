Pop-up displays to show everyday Montrose and Brechin from 1950s to 1970s

A new series of pop-up displays of photographs of Montrose and Brechin will allow local people to walk down memory lane.

On the first Friday of each month until June, except April which will be Saturday, April 15, Montrose Museum is hosting Angus Archives and the Kenneth M. Hay Photographic Archive.

The first Memory Lane with Ken Hay Days pop-up exhibition will take place on Friday (January 6) between 10.30am and 4pm.

Hay was a professional photographer in Montrose and his work covers a half-century of change.

On display will be original material from the Hay Collection and the latest scans.

The photo collection will show everyday Montrose and Brechin from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Staff at Angus Archives are hoping visitors might help them identify some of the unnamed people in the pictures.

An Angus Archives spokesperson said: “Do you remember buying school clothes in Clarks the clothier, shopping at the North Pole or were you one of Glory’s Guiser’s?

“The collection offers people the opportunity for all to view, enjoy and reminisce – help us identify unnamed people by adding any details they have to our catalogue record.

“Browse through the progress made in the past year by volunteers scanning negatives and making the photographs more easily accessible.

“See hundreds of images of people, lifeboats, Rose Queens, Montrose Amateur Operatic Society, Royal Archers, pop groups, shops, sailing club, streets, buildings, events, the harbour and more.”

The displays are open to the public and entry is free.